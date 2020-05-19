Sunita Kapoor pens a sweet wish for Anil Kapoor on their 36th anniversary; Says 'My Husband is My Happy Place'

Sunita Kapoor expresses her love for husband Anil Kapoor as she pens a sweet wish on the occasion of their 36th wedding anniversary.

On 19th May 1984, Anil Kapoor married Sunita Kapoor. The couple is all set to celebrate their 36th wedding anniversary today. The most talked-about jodi in the industry never fails to give major relationship goals to others. A day before their wedding anniversary, Anil Kapoor came up with a special surprise for the audience. The actor shared an endearing teaser of himself and Sunita wherein he took us down the memory lane and recalled how he proposed his lady love. Anil revealed that soon after an important movie of his career, he decided to propose Sunita

And today, as the couple celebrates their anniversary, Sunita has shared a stunning picture of her and Anil all decked up. In the pic shared, we can see Sunita looking gorgeous in a red coloured dress with her hair neatly tied up, on the other hand, Anil Kapoor looks charming all suited up in a black suit with a white shirt. The two look adorable together and give major couple goals. Sharing the picture, Sunita wrote, "My Husband is My Happy Place” Happy 36th anniversary.. love you beyond time."

Meanwhile, Anil and Sunita are making the most of this quarantine break together and are seen creating new memories together. In fact, the veteran actor also shared pictures of himself enjoying a carom competition with wife Sunita. He shared two pics from their quarantine game moments. The first one featured Anil wearing a black t-shirt and a cap as he was engrossed in chasing the queen in the game. The other one was a monochrome click where Anil and Sunita were seen playing carrom in the gym area of their house. He even captioned the image as “And the winner is... Me (Obviously)! #quarantinegames #chasingthequeen #candids #stayhomestaysafe.”

