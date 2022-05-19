Sunita Kapoor shares THROWBACK pic with Anil Kapoor on wedding anniversary: Here's to many more adventures

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor are one of the most adored couples. On May 19, they completed 49 years of togetherness. The couple has three kids - Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Anil and Sunita have one of the most beautiful real-life, fairy tale love stories. It all started with a prank call. However after that, they dated for 11-long years before tying the knot in 1984 and since then, have been each other support systems.

On their wedding anniversary, Sunita Kapoor took to social media to express her happiness as she wrote a beautiful note for her husband. While sharing throwback snaps, Sunita wrote, “Happy Anniversary husband you’re my best friend , my human diary and my other half… here’s to us , to our love , to our hearts and to our dreams… and to many more adventures…love you and miss you.”

See Sunita Kapoor’s post here:

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor has an exciting lineup of films. He was recently seen in the movie Thar with his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Next, Anil Kapoor will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Apart from Anil Kapoor this film also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. The film will be released on June 24, 2022. Directed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz fame, the film is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Announcing the trailer release date of Jug Jugg Jeeyo on his official Twitter account, along with a short video, Karan Johar wrote, “This family is about to unleash all the madness to the world - are you ready for it? #JJJTrailer out this Sunday, 22nd May! And catch them on the big screens near you on 24th June.” @apoorvamehta18 @AndhareAjit @AnilKapoor #NeetuKapoor @varun_dvn @advani_kiara."

