Sunita Kapoor showers anniversary love on Anil Kapoor with a throwback video: Thank you for 37 amazing years

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor have been among the power couples in Bollywood who have been dishing out major couple goals for decades. In fact, the senior actor is often seen expressing his love for his wife on social media and often reinstates our belief in true love and the institution of marriage. Interestingly, Anil and Sunita are celebrating their 37th wedding anniversary today. And while the couple has been showered with immense love from celebs and fans, Sunita also penned a sweet note for the Mubarakan actor.

Taking to Instagram, Sunita posted a video of Anil Kapoor grooving to his popular track Ramta Jogi during a party. The actor was seen enjoying every beat of the music during his performance while Sunita was in absolute awe of his swag. In the caption, the lady showered love on Anil and wrote, “My mad crazy husband. Thank you for 37 amazing years. Please keep entertaining me, love you to eternity.” Interestingly, this video was shot during Sunita’s 60th birthday celebration. This revelation was made by Anil as he shared the video in his IG story and wrote, “Throwback to when I was late (as usual) for @Kapoor.Sunita’s 60th birthday celebration! So made up by entertaining her friends by dancing on my knees throughout on their favourite song!!”

Earlier, Anil had also penned a sweet note for his ladylove on social media and wrote, “All the love stories and quotes about love fall short in front of our love story. With you by my side I know I’m safe, loved & happy! You are the bedrock of our combined families and we don't know what we'd do without you in our lives! I promise to spend my life making you feel loved and treasured in the way that you deserve it...Happy Anniversary!!”

