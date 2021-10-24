Karwa Chauth celebration: Mira Rajput, Padmini Kolhapure & others enter Anil Kapoor's mansion; PICS

Karwa Chauth is a festival that is celebrated by married ladies every year. Ladies fast for the long lives of their husbands and have a grand celebration in the evening. We see all the women who fast, decking up for the celebration in their traditional best. Well, Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor organizes a Karwa Chauth celebration every year in her house and the pictures and videos from the celebration always make it to the headlines. Well, it looks like this year too she has organized a gathering and guests like Mira Rajput, Rima Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Padmini Kolhapure and Shaza Morani were spotted entering the Kapoor mansion.

In the picture, we can see all the ladies looking lovely as they are decked up in their best traditional attires. Mira Rajput wore a pink sharara set and held her golden pooja thali in her hand. She covered her face with a black mask and wore lovely jhumka’s. Padmini Kolhapure was dressed in a green traditional outfit and she posed with Shaza Morani who looked stunning in pink attire that had floral patterns. Both the ladies held their pooja thali and smiled for the paps. Rima Jain wore a red kurta with golden details on it over black pants. Anissa Malhotra slew in a pink lehenga and we also wore black sunglasses.

Take a look:

Recently, Rhea Kapoor had taken to her Instagram handle to address to her fans and followers that she and her newly wedded husband Karan Boolani do not celebrate Karwa Chauth and that many call her silly for not doing this.

Talking about Rhea Kapoor’s remarks on Karwa Chauth she wrote, “Hi. Happy Sunday. Respectfully please don't reach out to me for karva chauth gifting or collabs. It's not something Karan or I believe in. We respect other couples who partake and can even enjoy the festivities while they do. It's just not for me. Or us. So the last thing I want to do is promote something I don't believe in and don't really agree with the spirit it comes from."

She further added, “For now I feel like if we take care of ourselves and each other we should be good. I only write this because it seems random strangers feel the need to aggressively convince me that I'm being ‘silly’, ‘have to do it’, 'it's my first'. No, thank you. let's move on? If you read this thank you for giving a sh*t. I hope you enjoy your Sunday.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty looks ravishing in red as she decks up for Karwa Chauth celebrations; PIC