Sunkissed Anushka Sharma makes it a 'good morning' for fans all the way from UAE; Find out how

Friday morning began on a beautiful note for Anushka Sharma fans as she surprised them with a special post all the way from UAE. The Pari actress travelled to the UAE with Vamika to be with Virat Kohli ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup tournament. Over the past few days, Anushka has been sharing adorable moments on social media of her quarantine and Virat's time with Vamika. And now, on Friday, she dropped a beautiful photo of herself as a treat for her fans.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Anushka shared a pretty photo as she soaked in the sun in UAE. The Pari actress seemed to have just gotten out of bed and her ruffled hair with no makeup look gave that away. With a sweet smile on her face, Anushka welcomed the morning and sent greetings to her fans on social media. The Pari actress was a sight to behold as she posed in a casual white printed shirt in the photo.

Take a look:

Recently, Virat had shared an endearing photo from his breakfast date with Anushka and daughter Vamika on social media and had sent the internet into a meltdown. Fans could not stop gushing over Vamika's cute photo in two ponytails as she joined her parents for a meal. Katrina Kaif too could not stop gushing over the family picture and she too showered the trio with love.

Previously, when Anushka was in quarantine, she shared adorable photos of Virat waiting for her outside her room balcony. The actress is making most of her time with Virat ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup.

