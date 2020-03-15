Sunkissed Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals she just wants to have some sun; See Photo

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been on Instagram for a couple of weeks now. While she's given us a glimpse of Taimur and Saif Ali Khan, today Kareena shared a sunkissed selfie.

How is your Sunday coming along? We know Kareena Kapoor Khan's Sunday is a great blend of some sun and laziness. The Veere Di Wedding actress recently made her debut on social media. She joined Instagram a few days ago and is navigating through the platform slowly and steadily. Using the handle, kareenakapoorkhan, Kareena gave us a beautiful glimpse at and Taimur Ali Khan's bond, a look at the family's Holi celebrations and more since her debut.

Now, Bebo has revealed she's lazing around on this mellow Sunday. The actress shared a sunkissed selfie a few hours ago. the Angrezi Medium star gave the makeup a break as she laid on a sofa and soaked up the sun. She sported a white kurta, with a print of blue designs, in the photo. Pouting for the camera, Kareena looked flawless in the picture.

The actress shared the photo with the caption, "Girls just wanna have sun." The caption reminded us of . Back when KJo announced that Bebo was set to appear on Koffee With Karan 6, with Jonas, he used the caption, "Girls just wanna have fun!!!!"

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest Instagram post below:

On the work front, Kareena appeared in the recently released movie Angrezi Medium. The movie sees Irrfan and Radhika Madan in the lead. While the fate of its box office is to be seen, especially since theatres in Mumbai and New Delhi have been closed to due Coronavirus, Kareena has also been busy with the filming of Laal Singh Chaddha. She reunites with her 3 Idiots co-star in the Indian adaptation of Forrest Gump.

