Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 trailer to release on THIS date

Gadar 2, the sequel of the 2001 period-action blockbuster, is gearing up for release next month. The film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead and has been directed and produced by Anil Sharma. The re-release of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in June saw a huge turnout of fans and has increased the excitement and expectations from the new film. In their elaborate promotional campaign, the makers have released the teaser of the film as well as a couple of songs from the tracklist. Now, it has been revealed that the much-awaited trailer will be released next week.

Gadar 2 trailer to release on July 27

The release date of the trailer of Gadar 2: The Katha Continues has finally been revealed. The trailer will be launched a week later, on July 27. According to Bollywood Hungama, the makers found it appropriate to unveil the trailer 15 days before the release of the film as it will increase the hype among the audiences.

A source has added that the makers of the film have created an interesting promotional campaign and the cast and crew will aim to spread the knowledge about the release of the film across the country.

Soon after the announcement, director-producer Anil Sharma also took to his Twitter handle and confirmed the release date of the film. He tweeted, “#khairiyat , #uddja ya teaser ho .. aap logo ne jee bhar kar pyar lutaya #gadar2 par .. ab thoda intzaar aur .. agale hafte milte hain #gadar2 ke trailer ke sath .. love u all #HindustanZindabaadForEver.” (“Be it Khariyat, Udd Ja or the teaser .. people have given Gadar 2 a lot of love .. only a short wait .. Will meet next week with the trailer of Gadar 2.”)

Meanwhile, the team of Gadar 2 had earlier released the teaser of the film which was met with a positive response. The reprised version of the iconic song ‘Udd Ja Kaale Kaava’ in the melodious voice of Udit Narayan has managed to capture the essence of the original. Another song ‘Khairiyat’ sung by Mithoon and Arijit Singh has also been released. The makers are expected to drop a few more songs before the film comes out. Gadar 2 will hit the big screens on August 11, 2023.

