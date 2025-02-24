Sunny Deol and MS Dhoni come together to watch India-Pakistan face off at ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Sunny Deol, wearing CSK colors, was seen in Dubai watching the India vs. Pakistan match alongside former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni.
Cricket is more than just a game in India; it’s a celebration of passion and pride. The India vs. Pakistan match is one of the most anticipated events in the cricketing world. Amid the buzzing atmosphere, a viral moment stole the spotlight when Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol was seen enjoying the match alongside former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni in Dubai. Star Sports India took to social media, posting a picture of Dhoni and Sunny watching the game.
In a picture shared on Star Sports India's Instagram story, They wrote, “@imsunnydeol + @mahi7781 watching #INDvPAK together = A collab we totally LOVE! (Pink heart) (Yellow Heart).” As the match continued, Virat Kohli made history by completing his 51st ODI century.
Fans, along with admirers from Bollywood, took to social media to praise his performance. Lyricist Javed Akhtar expressed his pride on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Virat Kohli, zindabad! We are all so proud of you!” Further, filmmaker Karan Johar also joined in on the celebrations, reposting a reel of Kajol from his famous film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, celebrating India’s victory in his own unique style.
Not just Bollywood, but South superstar Chiranjeevi, who was in Dubai to experience the India vs Pakistan match, shared his excitement on social media, calling it an electrifying experience. He congratulated the entire Indian team, including Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, and Rohit Sharma, for their outstanding performance.
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli’s wife, Anushka Sharma, also shared her happiness after the victory, posting a picture of her cricketer husband with a heart emoji and a thumbs-up.
