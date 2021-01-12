Sunny Deol and wife Pooja Deol's RARE family photo surfaces as they pose with sons Rajvir and Karan Deol.

Thanks to Sunny Deol's die-hard fans, an old family photo of Sunny, wife Pooja Deol and their two sons Karan and Rajvir has now cropped up on social media.

Bollywood families can be a mystery when certain members chose to stay away from the limelight. Their rare appearance often leads social media into a tizzy as eagle-eyed fans keep track of such celebrities. One such family is of the Deol's. Actor Sunny Deol and his wife Pooja Deol tied the knot back in the '70s but the couple have rarely made any public appearances together over the years.

While rumours of separation have been rife among the couple, nothing concrete came to the fore. Thanks to the actor's die-hard fans, an old family photo of Sunny, Pooja and their two sons Karan and Rajvir has now surfaced on the Internet. Keeping up our date with Throwback Tuesday's, the family can be seen smiling for the camera as they huddle up together for a picture.

In the photo, shared by a die-hard fan on Instagram, Pooja's rare appearance is noteworthy as she can be seen sitting next to Sunny Deol. Check out the photo below:

Despite being on Instagram, the actor rarely shares family photos that feature Pooja. In fact, the last time Pooja Deol was snapped in public was during the screening of her son Karan Deol's debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in September 2019. Back then, too, Pooja and Sunny arrived separately and did not pose for the paparazzi together.

In November 2020, Dharmendra had announced the sequel to Apne and revealed that the film will being together '3 generations of the the Deol's'. However, there's a twist, as there's an addition to the cast, which will only leave viewers curious for Apne 2.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli welcome baby girl: Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya & other sports stars send love

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×