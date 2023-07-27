Sunny Deol blames 'political game' for hatred between India, Pakistan; says 'There is love on both sides'

Gadar 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the year, being the sequel of blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha from 2001. The film is directed by Anil Sharma and stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead. After releasing the teaser and a few songs from the film, the trailer of Gadar 2 was officially launched yesterday. At the launch event, Sunny Deol opened up about the animosity between India and Pakistan.

Sunny Deol talks about hatred between India and Pakistan at Gadar 2 trailer launch

The team of Gadar 2 officially launched the much-awaited trailer of the film on July 26, on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Divas. Actors Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma and the rest of the cast and crew were present at the launch event. Sunny and Ameesha were dressed as their respective characters from the film. Sunny Deol said, "It is not about taking or giving but about humanity. There should be no conflict, there is equal amount of love on both sides. It is the political blame game that creates hatred between India and Pakistan, which will be seen in this film as well. The common people of both the nations do not want to fight, as we are essentially one and the same."

More about Gadar 2 trailer

The trailer of Gadar 2 showed Sunny Deol returning as his much-loved character Tara Singh. The film is set in the turbulent atmosphere of 1971 at the peak of the ‘Crush India Movement’. Tara and Sakeena’s son Jeete is captured in Pakistan and the father will do everything in his power to save him. The trailer is packed with high-octane action sequences, powerful dialogues and features easter eggs like the famous hand pump. Sunny and Utkarsh are also seen dancing to the beats of the iconic song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke.

At the trailer launch event, Sunny expressed his gratitude to the fans for the love and support given to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and guaranteed that Gadar 2 will be doubly entertaining.

The music videos of ‘Udd Ja Kaale Kaava’ in the voices of Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, and the second song ‘Khairiyat’ sung by Mithoon and Arijit Singh have already been released. The promotional units have created a lot of buzz among the fans. The film promises to be a worthy sequel and releases in theaters on August 11.

