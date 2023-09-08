Sunny Deol blushes after being asked about Dharmendra's comment on hugging Amrita Singh

Sunny Deol is currently basking in the massive success of his recent release Gadar 2. The film serves as a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and has turned out to be a surprise commercial hit. Post its release, Sunny has increased his visibility in the media and has since appeared in several interviews.

Sunny Deol blushes when asked about hugging Amrita Singh

In one of the promo's for his Aap Ki Adalat interview, Rajat Sharma says something that left Sunny red-faced. The host said, "Dharamji (Dharmendra) kehte hai hamari family me Sunny sadhu hai (Dharam ji says that Sunny is the sadhu of our family)." To which Sunny bursts into laughter. The host then continues, "Dharamji ka ek interview padh raha tha, usme keh rahe the bohat koshish ki maine Sunny ko sikhane ki or unhone zikr kia wo gaana mausam kyu barasta hai..bole main keh rha tha usko ki Amrita Singh ko jhappi paale (I read an interview of Dharamji where he said that he really tried to teach Sunny and that song mausam kyun barasta hai...in it I told him to hug Amrita Singh)". He concluded by saying, "lekin Sunny se hua nahi (but Sunny couldn't do it)." The Gadar 2 continued to laugh at this revelation as he was left red faced.

In 1983, both Sunny and Amrita Singh made their acting debut with the romantic film Betaab. In a different clip, Sunny can be seen getting emotional as the audience members cheered and welcomed him. He said that he feels whether he deserves this kind of love or not.

Gadar 2 emerged as a blockbuster

After a long hiatus, Sunny returned to the big screen with Gadar 2. The film was co-produced and directed by Anil Sharma and was written by Shaktimaan Talwar. It stars Sunny, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma and Rakesh Bedi among others. Despite releasing alongside Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2, the film turned out to be a surprise success. It has so far grossed more than 500 crores at the box office.

