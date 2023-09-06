Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol arrive to pay last respects to latter's mother-in-law; PICS

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol's mother-in-law Marlene Ahuja passed away on September 3. She breathed her last due to a long-term illness. For the uninitiated, Bobby is married to Tanya Ahuja, who is well-known by the stage name Tanya Deol. The last rites of Bobby's mother-in-law took place on September 6. Sunny Deol, Bobby, and others arrived to pay the res respects to the late Marlene Ahuja.

Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol arrive to pay last respects to latter's mother-in-law

Some sources report about the late Marlene Ahuja: "She was ill for the past few days and died due to prolonged illness on Sunday evening.”

For those unversed, Tanya Deol is the daughter of multi-millionaire banker, late Devendra Ahuja. He was Centurion Bank's promoter and the MD of 20th Century Finance Company.

