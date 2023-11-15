Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol, Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, more react to Virat Kohli's century in IND vs NZ semifinal

There was quite an anticipation for today’s World Cup semifinal clash between India and New Zealand. Cricket fans couldn’t stop jumping in joy as their favorite cricketer Virat Kohli secured a century, becoming the first cricketer to achieve 50 ODI centuries, surpassing legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record. On the other hand, Bollywood celebs including Arjun Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Navya Nanda, and others cheered the cricketer on his remarkable feat.

Bollywood celebs laud Virat Kohli's record-breaking century in World Cup semifinal match

Gadar 2-star Sunny Deol, lauding Kohli’s achievement shared his photos and penned a heart-warming note, which reads, “The KING Conquers! Wankhede stands witness to history as KING KOHLI secures his 50th ODI Century, setting a world record. Phenomenal feat by @virat.kohli.”

Animal star Bobby Deol, being a cricket enthusiast, shared a video clip from the match as Virat hit the century. He wrote alongside, “And he does it again! @virat.kohli #MakingHistory”

In addition to this, impressed by Shreyas Iyer’s performance, he also lauded the cricketer in another story and wrote, “@shreyasiyer96 I don’t know what to say!!! You are awesome…another one (accompanied by a world cup emoji)"

Sonam Kapoor amongst others also couldn’t contain her happiness on Virat Kohli’s feat as she shared an Instagram story. The post had a collage of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, accompanied by the quote, “Somewhere between cheering for Sachin to cheering for Virat, we grew up.”

Bhumi Pednekar referred to Kohli as the ‘Legend’ as she reacted to his record-breaking century.

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty’s daughter and KL Rahul’s wife, Athiya Shetty, stunned by Kohli’s score shared a video clip from the match. She wrote alongside, “Unbelievable!!!!!”

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda shared a candid photo of Virat Kohli from the match. Reacting to the score, she dropped a fire and goat emoji.

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram stories and congratulated Virat Kohli on his achievement. He wrote, “@virat.kohli When hardwork meets pure talent What a player!!! Legend (accompanied by a crown emoji)"

Take a quick look at a few other Bollywood celebs who also cheered for Virat Kohli:

Amongst others, several Bollywood celebs including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, and others reached the stadium to cheer for team India.

