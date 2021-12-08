Sunny Deol, Bobby, Esha Deol send birthday wishes to their legendary father Dharmendra

Bollywood's veteran actor Dharmendra has turned a year older. He is getting wishes from all corners. Fans are also sharing scenes and dialogues from his films to wish the actor. The yesteryear's superstar's sons, daughter and grandchildren have sent him birthday wished. Sunny Deol posted two photos of himself with his father on Instagram. In the pictures, Dharmendra is dressed in an earth-tone shirt and Sunny is seen wearing a black sweater. He captioned it as, "Happy Birthday, Papa. Love you."

Bobby Deol also took to his Instagram handle and wrote an adorable note, "My papa, the legend. Wish you love from the bottom of my heart. So blessed to be your son." Bobby Deol ended the post with the hashtag "Happy Birthday" and added heart and heart-face emojis. Chunky Panday also wished in the comments, "Happy Happy birthday, my dearest Dharamji." Esha Deol wrote a birthday message for her father, "Happy birthday, Papa. Be happy, healthy, strong and fit. I love you. Stay blessed. You are our strength." Sunny Deol’s son Karan also wished his grandfather and wrote, “My Superhero. Happy Birthday Bade Papa...love you.”

Take a look at the post:

Farah Khan also took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture featuring her, Shabana Azmi and the veteran actor. On the work front, Dharmendra will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He has returned from the shooting in Delhi. He will be seen alongside Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the film. The romantic drama is being directed by Karan Johar.

