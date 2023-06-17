Sunny Deol breaks the stage in Gadar’s Tara Singh style at son Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s sangeet; WATCH

It is a happy time in the Deol family as Karan Deol is getting married to Drisha Acharya. Their pre-wedding ceremonies have already begun in full swing and yesterday was their Sangeet ceremony. We saw a lot of Bollywood celebrities turning up for the event and setting the stage on fire. In fact, even Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, and his wife Tanya Deol grooved to the songs. But the show stealer had to be Sunny Deol’s performance who literally broke the stage with his dance moves.

Sunny Deol dances at Karan Deol’s sangeet

Sunny Deol was seen in his Tara Singh avatar from his film Gadar: Ek prem Katha at son Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s sangeet. He wore a Grey colored short kurta that he paired with a Brown colored pyjama and layered it with a Brown blazer. Sunny completed his look with a Green colored turban. The actor not only looked like Tara Singh but also performed on his popular song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke from the film. His performance was so energetic that we bet you would want to hit the dance floor instantly. The crowd was instantly cheering and hooting for the actor and indeed Sunny set the stage on fire.

Check it out:

Sunny Deol’s work front

It was only recently that the teaser of Gadar 2 was released. Sunny Deol is soon going to be back as Tara Singh on the silver screen in the sequel of the superhit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which will also star Ameesha Patel. The 2001 film was re-released in the theatres recently ahead of the release of the sequel and fans are absolutely loving to see the love saga on the silver screen yet again.

