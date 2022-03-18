Sunny Deol celebrates Holi with Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma and his son Utkarsh Sharma; Watch

Sunny Deol will be soon seen in Gadar 2, which is the much-awaited sequel of the 2001 partition drama Gadar. This time, the actor will be sharing screen space with his son Karan Deol in the Anil Sharma directorial. Today, on the occasion of Holi, Deol along with Anil and his son Utkarsh Sharma, were seen celebrating the festival of colours with joy and jest with the entire team of Gadar 2. Earlier today, Sunny took to his Instagram space, and shared a video, in which Utkarsh, Anil Sharma, and he, can be seen excitedly applying colours on each other’s faces. At the end of the video, we see the words, “Team Gadar 2 wishes you a very happy Holi”.

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma are reuniting on the sequel to their historic blockbuster, Gadar. We also revealed that much like the first part, Gadar 2 will also be chronicling around the India Pakistan conflict, with Sunny Deol returning to the neighbouring country, this time for his son. We also exclusively reported that Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Gadar 2 went on floors late last year and the first schedule of shoot was wrapped up in December 2021. Taking to his Instagram space, Sunny Deol confirmed the same and posted, “Only a fortunate few get to bring amazing characters back to life. Presenting Tara Singh 20 years later! Wrapped the first schedule of #Gadar2. Feeling blessed.”

