Sunny Deol confirms talks are on for Border 2; says 'People were scared to make...'

Sunny Deol has been basking in the massive success of his recently released movie Gadar 2. The film is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and also stars Ameesha Patel. After its success, there has been a buzz around the sequel of another iconic film of Sunny's career. That is the 1997 war drama Border. Pinkvilla was the first one to break out this story and it has been confirmed now by Sunny.

Sunny Deol opens up about Border 2

In a conversation with Ranveer Allahabadia, Sunny talked about making Border 2. When Ranveer said that he had heard that Border 2 was in the making, Sunny laughed and said, “Even I have heard!”. He then added, “We wanted to do this even earlier. I remember in 2015… But then my film didn’t work. So log ghabra ke nahi banana chah rahe the (People were scared to make it). Now everyone wants to make that!” He also said that he is looking for a good story for the sequel.

Border is written, produced and directed by J.P. Dutta. It stars Sunny, Jackie Shroff, Suneil Shetty, Akshay Khanna, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee. It was based on the Battle of Longewala which took place during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. The movie turned out to be a major success and its soundtrack became immensely popular.

Border 2 will be set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan War

A source close to Border 2 revealed that the talks around the project have been happening for the past 2-3 years. "The team has identified a tale from the 1971 Indo-Pak war that is yet not told on the big screen and are all charged up to bring it to the spectacle,” they added. The film will be produced by JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. While the story has been finalized, the script is yet to be written. Apart from Sunny, the film will also feature several young actors.

On the other hand, the Yamla Pagla Deewana actor said that he will only focus on acting from now on. He said that producing films has often led to bankruptcy which he doesn't want to face.

