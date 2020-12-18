Sunny Deol dismisses reports of getting Y plus security owing to farmers' protests: It was provided in July

Sunny Deol grabbed headlines recently owing to the ongoing farmers' protests. However, he has now cleared his stance on the same.

A day earlier, reports were doing rounds about Sunny Deol getting Y-plus security amid the ongoing farmers’ protests. It was also said that the government provided him the same after he expressed his opinions regarding the farmers. The actor and MP has now denied all the claims in a series of tweets that he has shared on his handle. This is in regard to the security arrangements made for him. To start with, he dismisses all the reports speaking about it.

Sunny then states that he has been given Y-plus security from July 2020. He writes, “Since yesterday, there have been some inaccurate media reports that I have recently received Y Security. I have been provided this security since July 2020. An attempt has been made to link this security provision to the ongoing farmers' movement which is wrong.” He further adds, “I request my media colleagues to verify the facts before publishing any news.”

कल से, कुछ गलत मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स है कि मुझे हाल ही में मुझे Y सुरक्षा मिली है। मुझे जुलाई 2020 से यह सुरक्षा प्रदान की गई है। इस सुरक्षा प्रावधान को चालू किसानों के आंदोलन से जोड़ने का प्रयास किया गया है जो गलत हैं। — Sunny Deol (iamsunnydeol) December 17, 2020

मैं अपने मीडिया सहयोगियों से अनुरोध करता हूं कि किसी भी खबर को प्रकाशित करने से पहले तथ्यों को सत्यापित करें। — Sunny Deol (amsunnydeol) December 17, 2020

Earlier, the actor had opined that the farmers’ protest should be sorted out by the government and, of course, the farmers. Not only that but he also claimed that a few people have taken advantage of the situation and are instigating trouble for their own interests. Meanwhile, his father and veteran actor Dharmendra has expressed his solidarity towards the farmers protesting about the newly introduced farm bills. He even added a tweet about the same a few days ago. It read, “I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers. Government should do something fast.”

