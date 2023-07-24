Sunny Deol drops FIRST LOOK poster of son Rajveer's debut film Dono; teaser to release tomorrow

Actor Sunny Deol is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Gadar 2 along with Ameesha Patel. Amid his busy schedule, the actor has now unveiled the first look poster of his son Rajveer Deol’s debut film Dono. Sunny also announced that the teaser of the film will be out tomorrow.

Sunny Deol drops first poster of son Rajveer’s debut film

On Monday, July 24, Sunny Deol took to Instagram and released the first look poster of the film Dono, marking the debut of his son, Rajveer Deol, in the film industry. What makes this launch even more interesting is that it also introduces actress Poonam Dhillon's daughter, Paloma, as the lead heroine. Adding to the excitement, Avnish Barjatya, son of Rajshri Productions' renowned filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, is making his directorial debut with this film.

Rajshri Productions holds a significant legacy in the industry, having created many evergreen films like Salman Khan's Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Saath Saath Hain. The production house is now celebrating its 75th year in the film industry, making the release of Dono a momentous occasion.

In the poster, Rajveer and Paloma can be seen sitting on a beach while enjoying the view of the sunset. They are facing their backs towards the camera. The tagline on the poster says, “two strangers… one destination…” Sharing the poster, Sunny captioned it as, “It’s the start of a new beginning! #Dono, TEASER OUT TOMORROW!”

Fan reactions to Sunny Deol’s post

Sunny Deol’s fans and admirers took to the comments to congratulate him and his family. They also wished the debutants lots of love and luck. One fan commented, “Wow..all the best to deol family…” Another person said, “Super. Congratulations and all the very Best,” while another comment read, “Movie jarur dekhenge paaji dono supar hit hogi ye duaa he meri me bhagban se parey karunga.” Sunny’s brother Bobby Deol also dropped heart emojis in the comments.

Sunny Deol’s elder son Karan Deol made his debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019. The film was directed and produced by Sunny himself. Karan recently got married to his long time girlfriend Drisha Acharya in Mumbai where the entire Deol family was present.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is gearing up for the release of Gadar 2, the sequel to the hit film from 2001. Gadar 2 releases in theaters on August 11.

