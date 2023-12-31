Sunny Deol explains renewed equation with Shah Rukh Khan; recalls meeting Salman Khan at Gadar 2 success party

Sunny Deol received immense love in 2023 for his powerful comeback with Gadar 2: The Katha Continues aka Gadar 2 co-starring Ameesha Patel. This year also witnessed the reconciliation of his long-standing differences with Shah Rukh Khan at the success bash of Gadar 2 in Mumbai. In a recent interview, Sunny reflected on his renewed equation with SRK and the overwhelming support he got from both past and present actors who graced Gadar 2’s success bash while recalling meeting Salman Khan at the party.

Sunny Deol reflects on renewed equation with Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan attended the Gadar 2 success party in Mumbai. The picture of King Khan hugging Sunny Deol from the party went viral. Addressing the picture, Deol explained his renewed equation with SRK.

He told to Hindustan Times, "Everybody has moved ahead in life. and mentally happy, secure with what they have. When they were younger, they weren’t like that. Now everybody is happy and satisfied. Everyone of us knows what wrong or right we did. Time is a healer. It’s best to leave it there. I was so happy that everyone turned up at my party."

Sunny Deol recalls meeting Salman Khan at Gadar 2 success party

The actor also expressed appreciation for the multitude of stars who attended the success bash of Gadar 2. Recalling his meeting with Salman Khan, Sunny shared, “I remember whispering into Salman’s (Khan) ear, 'Tu merko bulata tha apni parties mein, main nahi aata tha, saale tu mere yahaan aa hi gaya' He used to invite me to all his parties. Everyone knows I am not a party person. There was a lot of warmth. Us Deols are blessed."

Advertisement

He further added that the tradition started with their dad Dharmendra and they followed. Sunny also said that the Deol family never wants to harm anybody. He rather say sorry if he has done anything. "That’s the kind of person I am. I have no fear of anybody, nobody can take anything away from me. We have always been givers. That’s the way our journey has been. We all are shy," Gadar 2 actor shared.

More about the feud between Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan

As per reports, SRK and Sunny Deol did not speak with each other for 16 years after the latter disagreed on the climax of the film Darr. Sunny had revealed in the past that he had a heated discussion with director Yash Chopra about the climax and ripped his pants off out of anger. He said his issue with Darr was that the film glorified the villain (played by SRK) and he was unaware of it.

Meanwhile, during a recent appearance at Aap Ki Adalat, Sunny opened up about the feud and called it 'bachpana’ (childish).

ALSO READ: Sunny Deol speaks on his relationship with father Dharmendra: 'My dad was a fear factor to me'