Sunny Deol extends sweet birthday wish for little brother Bobby Deol with this UNSEEN photo

On Thursday, January 27, Sunny Deol’s younger brother Bobby Deol turned a year older. On the special occasion of his 53rd birthday, Sunny traveled down memory lane to share an unseen photo of the sibling duo from their childhood days. Needless to say, the Deol brothers look absolutely adorable in the throwback photo. Moreover, it also showcases how Sunny has been a protective brother to Bobby since childhood.

In the monochromatic picture, the elder brother can be seen holding tiny Bobby in his arms. While Sunny smiles, on the other hand, Bobby looks chubby as the camera captures them together. While extending the birthday wish, Sunny wrote, “My little brother. Happy Birthday. Love love and love.” As soon as the photo caught the attention of Bobby he quickly responded, “Love you Bhaiya.”

Take a look at the post below:

In terms of work, Sunny is currently gearing to feature in the sequel of the movie Gadar. In an interview with Pinkvilla to celebrate 20 years of Gadar, director Anil Sharma previously said, “The entire world wants to see Tara Singh back and I would love to make 10 films on that character. But it’s difficult to make Gadar 2. One needs a bomb of emotion, drama and grandeur. Whenever Gadar 2 is announced, you can assume that I have got that bomb.”

The first movie was based during the time frame of the Partition of India. The film tells the story of a truck driver, Tara Singh, a Sikh, who falls in love with a Muslim girl, Sakina '' Sakku'' belonging to an aristocratic family. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was a massive hit at the box office which has already set the expectation bar a bit higher for the upcoming movie.

