Sunny Deol feels Bobby Deol deserves much more: ‘Lot of people in industry are scared of the Deols’

Sunny Deol is currently basking in the success of his film Gadar 2, co-starring Ameesha Patel. The film has been breaking records at the box office, and is garnering immense love from the audience. In a recent interview, Sunny Deol was asked to name one actor who he feels is underrated, and should be getting more love and appreciation. In response, Sunny said that his brother Bobby Deol deserves a lot more, and should be getting more positive roles.

In a conversation with Zoom, Sunny Deol was asked about an actor who he thinks deserves more. Sunny said, “I think my brother (Bobby Deol). He deserves much more. He deserves to get more positive roles and cast as a hero. I just feel a lot of people in the industry are a little scared of the Deols.” He then laughed and added that they haven’t been given a fair chance in the industry, but they still manage to find their way.

“Humein fair chance nahi diya jaata. Phir bhi hum apna raasta dhund lete hain,” said Sunny Deol. He further said that his brother Bobby Deol is very proud and happy for him and the success of Gadar 2. “We have been hugging each other, we are so happy. He is on top of the world,” said Sunny.

Sunny Deol was also asked to name the one thing he would never do on screen. He replied, “Sunny Deol will never do anything which is going to be damaging for the youth, on the screen.”

The Ghayal actor made another interesting revelation in the same interview. Sunny Deol spilled the beans on how he wishes to work with Alia Bhatt. “I like Alia Bhatt a lot. It will be interesting to do a film with her. I'm not saying as hero-heroine or opposite (each other), I'm talking it could be anything like a daughter-father,” said Sunny. On Alia winning the Best Actress Award at the 69th National Film Awards for Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sunny Deol said, “Very good for her because she deserves it.”

