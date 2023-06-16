Sunny Deol flaunts unique mehendi design as he greets paparazzi at son Karan Deol’s pre-wedding ceremony-VIDEO

Bollywood actor-politician Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18 in Mumbai. The pre-wedding festivities kickstarted a few days ago, and pictures and videos from their roka ceremony went viral on social media. Last night, Karan Deol was seen arriving at the Deol residence for the mehendi ceremony, and was seen wearing a yellow kurta. On his palm, he was seen flaunting his fiancée Drisha’s name. The paparazzi also spotted Sunny Deol showing off his henna-adorned hand, and it is his unique mehendi that garnered our attention!

Sunny Deol flaunts his henna-adorned hand at son Karan’s mehendi ceremony

Sunny Deol was spotted at his son Karan Deol’s mehendi celebrations, and he was seen having a conversation with some family members in one clip, In another one, Sunny Deol was seen politely greeting the paparazzi stationed at the entrance, and while doing so, he showed off his henna adorned hand. Sunny Deol opted for a unique mehendi design with religious symbols covering his hand. He was seen wearing a pastel pink shirt with white pants. He posed for the shutterbugs and waved at them before exiting.

Karan Deol’s fiancée Drisha Acharya is the great-granddaughter of veteran filmmaker Bimal Roy. Karan and Drisha will reportedly have an intimate day wedding on June 18, followed by a reception in the night. According to a report in Hindustan Times, all the functions apart from the haldi will take place at Taj Land's End.

Veteran actor and Karan Deol’s grandfather Dharmendra will also attend the wedding. A source told HT, “Dharmendra Ji will not miss his grandson’s wedding. There is a wedding in the whole Deol clan after a very long time, and the whole family is very excited about it. He will be coming to the wedding to bless the couple. It is not clear whether he will stay back for the party considering the age factor."

