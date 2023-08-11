Sunny Deol gets angry as a fan tries to click selfie with him, Gadar 2 star's video goes viral; WATCH

Sunny Deol has been making massive waves since the day his latest outing, Gadar 2, was announced on social media. The sequel to his 2001 blockbuster romantic drama, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma and sees Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprising their iconic characters of Tara Singh and Sakina on the silver screen after 22 years. Now, putting an end to fans’ long wait, the film has finally hit theatres, and apparently, Deol is winning many hearts once again as the terrific, Tara Singh. While Sunny paaji is busy stealing thunders with his freshly released film, a video of him getting angry with a fan has surfaced online and has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

Sunny Deol gets angry at a fan at the airport

Sunny Deol, who has made a solid comeback with Gadar 2 after staying away from the big screen for a long time, is garnering immense love and adulation from his fans who were waiting for the sequel with bated breath. Ahead of the release of his film, Deol was on a promotional spree with his leading lady Ameesha, where they traveled to different cities to promote Gadar 2 and met a lot of fans.

However, on the first day of Gadar’s release, we came across a viral video of the Apne star which has raised many eyebrows on the internet. The now-viral video shows, the actor walking hurriedly inside the airport. The actor is surrounded by his guards and a few people from his team. As the video moves further, we see a man in a navy-blue t-shirt, running towards the star. He barges into the star and requests for a selfie. The actor, who was in a rush, stopped and posed with the fan for a selfie. However, when the fan took a little longer to click a photo, the actor lashed out at him. After Deol obliges the fan with a photo, his guard pushes the fan away and the actor walks on.

In the video, the Yamla Pagla Deewana can be seen wearing a grey co-ord set. He wore a black bucket hat and white sneakers to complete his comfy airport look. He can also be seen carrying a bag on his shoulder.

About Gadar 2

Headlined by Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, Gadar 2 also stars Director Anil Sharma’s son Utkarsh Sharma as Jeetey. In Gadar 2, Tara Singh takes ahead the story and goes to Pakistan to find his son, Jeetey. Helmed by Director-Producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the movie has been released in theatres today, i.e. on August 11.