Sunny Deol gets nostalgic as Indian turns 20: It is a film that will always remain a part of me

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has recalled shooting for the 2001 movie 'Indian' in which he played the role of 'DCP Rajshekhar Azad'.

He said: "'Indian' is a very dear project to me. I get really nostalgic looking back at the shooting days; such meaningful stories don't often come your way. It is a film that will always remain a part of me."

It was an action movie that also featured Shilpa Shetty, Danny Denzongpa, Raj Babbar, Mukesh Rishi and Rahul Dev. It was directed by N. Maharajan and produced by Sunny's dad and legendary actor Dharmendra.

As the film completes 20 years, Sunny also reminisces about working with his father and adds: "Working with dad is always an enriching experience, there is always something new to learn from him, till date. I remember him being so passionate about the project and I'm so glad that the film completes 20 years today. As I look back, there are some really beautiful memories that come back to me."

'Indian' will be airing on October 26 on Zee Bollywood at 9 p.m.

