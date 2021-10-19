Sunny Deol gets a sweet birthday wish from Ameesha Patel: Will steal your food as always on Gadar 2 sets

Birthdays are an occasion to celebrate for everyone including our Btown stars as their loved ones make it special for them. Speaking of this, today, Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol has turned a year older and to mark the same, he celebrated it with a cake cutting at Sunny Super Sound Studio in the city. Wishes have been pouring in for Sunny Deol on social media and one of the sweetest ones came from his Gadar 2 co-star Ameesha Patel.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Ameesha shared a sweet wish from 'Sakeena to Tara Singh'. She shared a photo of Sunny Deol posing with a cake that had a Gadar 2 poster on it and penned a lovely note with it. She promised to 'trouble' Deol once again on the sets of Gadar 2 as they reunite for the sequel again. Ameesha wrote, "Happy bday my TARA SINGH@iamsunnydeol… missed being there today at Sunny Super Sound to cut ur cake .. but will trouble u lots and steal ur food as always on GADAR 2 sets … love u always .. SAKEENA."

Take a look:

Happy bday my TARA SINGH ⁦@iamsunnydeol⁩ … missed being there today at Sunny Super Sound to cut ur cake .. but will trouble u lots and steal ur food as always on GADAR 2 sets … love u always .. SAKEENA pic.twitter.com/7dzVZGZb65 — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) October 19, 2021

In other photos that came from Sunny Deol's birthday celebration, we can see the Gadar 2 actor in a good mood. He can be seen celebrating his special day with director Anil Sharma and the team of Gadar 2 at Sunny Super Sound Studio. The filmmaker could be seen presenting him with huge bouquet of flowers and hugging him. The filmmaker is all set to reunite with Sunny and Ameesha for the sequel.

Just a few days ago on the 20th anniversary of the film, Anil Sharma announced the sequel with a new poster. The film will also star Utkarsh Sharma, who had played Sunny and Ameesha's son in the previous part. Since the announcement, fans of Sunny and Ameesha have been excited about the reunion after 20 years.

