Sunny Deol gets Y Category security as he supports government's new farm laws amid farmers protest: Report

The Central government has provided Y-category security to actor and Punjab MP Sunny Deol after his latest tweet about farmers’ protest.

Bollywood actor and Punjab MP Sunny Deol has been given Y-category security by the Central government on Wednesday. According to an IANS report, the officials said that the actor’s security has been enhanced after his comments supporting the Central government over the new farm laws. The Y-category security to Deol will comprise of 11 personnel, including two commandos. Last week, the MP from Gurdaspur posted a statement on Twitter saying that the matter should be kept between the farmers and government.

He also wrote that the people were trying to stir trouble. Here’s what he tweeted, "I know that many people want to take advantage of the situation and are creating problems. They are not thinking of farmers. They may have their own agenda. I stand with my party and farmers and will always be with farmers. Our government always thinks of the betterment of farmers and I am sure that the government will ensure the right outcome after holding talks with farmers,"

Since last month, several farmers are protesting against the new farm laws issued by the government. On the other hand, Sunny Deol's father and legendary actor Dharmendra, who was also a BJP MP between 2004 and 2009, tweeted: "I'm extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers." Earlier, the 85-year-old actor had deleted a tweet in which he said that the government should resolve the matter soon. However, Dharmendra’s wife Hema Malini has not spoken anything about the protests yet.

