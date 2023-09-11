Sunny Deol halts Gadar 2 promotions to take father Dharmendra for special treatment to US: Report

Sunny Deol is currently enjoying the success of Gadar 2: The Katha Continues co-starring Ameesha Patel. The film has been receiving a lot of appreciation from the audience, as well as critics since its release. Amidst rave reviews, Sunny reportedly halted the Gadar 2 promotions as he flew to USA with his father Dharmendra for the latter's health treatment.

According to India Today, Sunny Deol who has been busy promoting his last release Gadar 2 has taken a break from promotions and has left for the USA along with his father and veteran actor Dharmendra.

The report claimed that Dharmendra and Sunny Deol will be staying in the US for nearly 20 days. The source told the portal, "Dharam sir is currently 87 years old and been have health issues, hence for further treatment, Sunny decided to his father to USA. They will be staying in US for 15-20 days or as long as the treatment goes. There is nothing to worry about."

Speaking about Dharmendra, the veteran actor was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film was released on July 28, 2023. The 87-year-old actor also has a couple of more films in the pipeline.

About Gadar 2

Anil Sharma's directorial Gadar 2 was released on August 11, 2023. The film crossed the Rs. 500 crore mark at the box office becoming one of the blockbusters of 2023.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol recently opened up about Gadar 3 during Aap Ki Adalat. The actor said, “Gadar 2 laane ke liye main dar raha tha, Gadar 3 ke liye main taiyar hoon (I was afraid when I was doing Gadar 2, but now I'm ready to do Gadar 3)."

