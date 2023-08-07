Sunny Deol has THIS to say about Dharmendra’s kiss scene with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The Deol family has currently taken over the box office. Sunny Deol is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Gadar 2 which is expected to rake in huge collections while his father Dharmendra has already won hearts with his role in his latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. One of the highlights of this Karan Johar directorial was the love story between the characters of legendary actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. They even have a kissing scene which had surprised quite a few in the audience. Now, Sunny has reacted to his father’s kissing sequence in the film.

Sunny Deol reacts to Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi’s kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Actor Sunny Deol is currently busy with the promotions of Gadar 2. Amid his packed schedule, he spoke to NDTV about the kissing scene between his father Dharmendra, and actress Shabana Azmi in the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Sunny stated that even though he hasn’t seen the film yet, he could confidently say that his father can do anything. He said, "My dad can do anything and he’s the only actor I would say, who can carry it off. I didn't see it, I have heard about it. I have not watched the film. Filmein itni dekhta nahi hoon main (I don't watch films much). Main khud ki picture kayi baar nahi dekhta (I often don't watch my own films)."

On being asked if he had mentioned the scene to his father, Sunny replied, "No! I mean how can I talk to my dad about that? He is a personality, who can... kuch bhi cheez carry kar sakte hain woh (He can carry everything)... because of his humbleness, honesty..."

Dharmendra’s reaction to kiss with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Earlier, in an interaction with the media, actor Dharmendra had also reacted to the kiss scene from the film. He had funnily said, “Whenever I get a chance, I straightaway throw a sixer. So, if I have been given a chance, I will not lose it.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is currently running in the cinemas. The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer has already scored a century on the Indian box office.