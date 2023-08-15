Sunny Deol has THIS to say about Gadar, Yamla Pagla Deewana and Apne sequels

On Monday, August 14, Sunny Deol celebrated the success of his recent movie, Gadar 2, which has been garnering positive accolades from the audiences. Directed by Anil Sharma, the sequel continues the narrative of Tara Singh, who embarks on a journey to Pakistan to rescue his son. Gadar 2 adeptly integrates aspects from its predecessor, including the iconic 'hand pump' sequence, where Sunny's character uses it to create chaos. The period action drama is written by Shaktimaan Talwar and also features Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, Gadar 2 narrates the tale of Tara Singh's mission to bring back his son, Charanjeet Singh, from Pakistan. During a recent press conference, Sunny Deol promised his fans to create more such 'good' films in the future.

Sunny Deol opens up on the sequels of Gadar, Yamla Pagla Deewana, and Apne

During the press conference organized for the success of his recent blockbuster Gadar 2, on 14th August 2023, Sunny Deol gave his fans his word that he would persist in bringing them ‘good’ movies and delivering quality entertainment. When asked, he opened up about the sequels to Yamla Pagla Deewana, Apne, and Gadar. He said, “All three films have their own space. Yamla Pagla Deewana had all of us together. We made the audience laugh a lot. Many people want us to do the film again, but for that, it’s important to first have a story. I have the story of Apne 2 with me. Let’s see when we begin. It’s a beautiful story of family values, an extension of what we have shown in Apne. Bas abhi mujhe lagta hai koi actresses thi jo role karne se dar rahi thi, shayad ab karegi (Now I feel like there was some actress who was afraid of doing the role, maybe she will agree to do it now).”

Work Front

Sunny Deol is currently reveling in the success of his recent film Gadar 2, which got released in cinemas on August 11th, 2023. Furthermore, Deol has a series of forthcoming ventures on his schedule. These include Baap, where he'll be sharing the screen with Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff, as well as Apne 2, in which he'll be appearing alongside Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, and his elder son, Karan Deol.

