Sunny Deol to kick off Hindi remake of Malayalam crime thriller Joseph next month?

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed in November 2021 that Sunny Deol will be headlining the Hindi remake of Malayalam crime thriller Joseph. The film will be directed by M Padmakumar, who helmed the original one too, and will be produced by Kamal Mukut. While Sunny's choices of crime thrillers doesn't seem to end, the actor is working on back-to-back projects to meet several deadlines.

According to a latest report in Mid-Day, Sunny Deol is aiming to soon wrap up Gadar 2 and move on to Joseph's Hindi remake in April. Sunny Deol will be getting into the shoes of a gritty character that was helmed by Joju George. A source rrevealed to the portal that the story has been tweaked to suit the Hindi audience. However, Sunny was conscious to not dial down the drama.

Commenting on the film's tentative schedule, the source said, "Sunny hopes to shoot it in the summer in a start-to-finish schedule. The narrative has been tweaked to appeal to the Hindi-speaking audience. The story is now set in Jaipur." The supporting cast will be locked soon.

A source had earlier told Pinkvilla that Sunny was bowled over after watching Joseph. “Sunny Deol is looking to switch gears by signing on for some strong content driven films and is more inclined towards the thriller space. When Kamal Mukut approached him to feature in the remake of Joseph, he watched the film and was bowled over by the film. He only had one request and that is to keep the film as gritty and real, as the Malayalam original,” revealed a source close to the development."

Apart from Gadar 2 and a thriller Chup, Sunny Deol also has Apne 2 in the pipeline.

