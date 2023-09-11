Sunny Deol on his low parliament attendance: 'When I came into politics, I realised...'

Sunny Deol is currently basking in the massive success of his recent release Gadar 2. The film has turned out to be a major commercial success at the ticket window. Apart from being an actor, Sunny is also a politician. He became an MP from Punjab's Gurdaspur after winning the 2019 general elections. However, he has not attended the parliament much.

Sunny Deol on his low parliament attendance

During his interaction on Aap Ki Adalat, Sunn was asked about his low attendance in the parliament. He said, "My attendance is really low and I don’t say that this is a good thing but when I came into politics, I realised this is not my world. But I am working for my constituency and I will keep doing that. It doesn’t matter if I go to parliament or not, that doesn’t affect my work for my constituency."

The actor also said that there is an issue with security protocols as well. He stated that he does not fit in the space of politics. When asked if he would contest the 2024 elections, he firmly said that he would not. “I don’t want to fight anymore," he added. Sunny joined the Bhartiya Janata Party in 2019 and became an MP after defeating Sunil Jakhar of Congress.

Gadar 2 marked Sunny Deol's return to the big screen

Gadar 2 is a sequel to Sunny's 2001 blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film also stars Ameesha Patel, Rakesh Bedi, and Utkarsh Sharma among others. It marked Sunny's return to the big screen after a while. Made on a budget of 60 crores, the film has entered the 500 crore club and continues to storm the ticket window.

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, the film's director Anil Sharma revealed that he could not get the required budget. "Gadar is a brand, the actors are a brand, but the industry wasn’t doing so well at the time; that’s how things work", he said. Despite the requirement of 100 crores, he received 60 crores.

