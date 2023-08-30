Sunny Deol opens up about his tiff with Shah Rukh Khan: reveals Jawan star wished him for Gadar 2’s success

Sunny Deol, the senior Bollywood superstar is currently on a high with the massive success of his latest outing, Gadar 2. The project, which is a sequel to the 2001-released iconic film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, has now emerged as one of the biggest successes of Hindi cinema in recent times. The massive success of Gadar 2 has clearly revived the career of Deol, who was going through a rough patch.

In a recent interview with Zoom, Sunny Deol extensively spoke about the massive success of his period action film, and his relationship with the film industry. He also opened up about his relationship with the industry, and years-long tiff with his Darr co-star, superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan wished Sunny Deol for Gadar 2’s success

Interestingly, in his chat with Zoom, Sunny Deol confirmed that all is more than well between him and his Darr co-star, Shah Rukh Khan. The action superstar of Bollywood confirmed that they buried the hatchet long back, and revealed that the Jawan actor called him to wish him for the success of Gadar 2. Later, King Khan also watched the film, and absolutely loved it.

"Shah Rukh Khan had seen the film. Before that, he had called me and wished me well. He was so happy, and he told me 'I'm so happy, you genuinely deserve it' and I said Thank You. Then I spoke to his wife and his son. And he said tonight we are going to be watching this film. And after that, he had seen it, and I think that is when he tweeted," recalled Sunny Deol. "It was so beautiful. Many times I've also called him up and we shared our thoughts on certain things," added the Gadar 2 star.

"About the past issues - whatever they were, I would say time heals everything and we move ahead. That's the way life should be," stated Sunny Deol, as he spoke about his infamous tiff with Shah Rukh Khan.

Gadar 2: All you need to know

As reported earlier, the Anil Sharma directorial revolves around Tara Singh and his beloved wife Sakina, 17 years after the story of its first installment Gadar ended. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprised their much-loved characters, Tara Singh and Sakina, in the film.

Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Mir Sarwar, Rohit Choudhary, Rakesh Bedi, and many others appeared in the supporting roles. Gadar 2 is jointly produced by Zee Studios, Anil Sharma Productions, and MM Movies.

