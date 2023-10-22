Sunny Deol opens up about massive success of Gadar 2; says ‘people wanted to see me in films of this genre’

Sunny Deol, the senior Bollywood superstar is going through a very exciting phase in his acting career, after the massive success of his latest outing Gadar 2. The period action drama, which marked the actor's reunion with senior filmmaker Anil Sharma, revived his acting career which was going through a low phase for quite some time.

In a recent interview with Times Of India, Sunny Deol extensively spoke about the mega success of Gadar 2 and stated that the period action drama brought success back to his acting career, after a long period of disappointments. The senior actor also feels that the audiences want him to play such characters, in films of similar genre.

Sunny Deol opens up about Gadar 2's massive success

In his chat with Times Of India, Sunny Deol recalled that he was at the peak of his stardom when the first installment of the franchise, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, hit the theatres. But, when the second installment Gadar 2 released, he was going through a low phase in his career for quite a long time and was not very active in the industry. So, the superstar feels that the period drama brought success back to his career, and it is because of the kind of cinema it is.

Sunny Deol, who believes that it was the kind of movies he has done so far that helped him to connect with audiences, added that it is a wonderful feeling. "People wanted to see me in this genre," stated the senior superstar, who is glad that he could put a smile on people's faces with his work on screen.

Sunny Deol on what he wants to change with Gadar 2

When he was asked whether he would like to change something about Gadar 2, Sunny Deol stated that he never thought of doing something differently with the movie. According to the leading man, the Anil Sharma directorial showcases quality in all its aspects, and it has come out very effectively. Deol added that he is unable to imagine the movie in any other way than it is now.

