Sunny Deol pens sweet note for birthday boy Karan Deol; brother Rajveer Deol drops unseen childhood PIC

Gadar 2-star Sunny Deol is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. The year 2023 has been remarkable for him and his family for so many reasons. Apart from being a great actor, Sunny is also a doting father of two sons- Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol. On various occasions, he is seen showering love and support on his kids. Today, Karan Deol is celebrating his 33rd birthday, and proud dad Sunny has the sweetest wish for him.

Sunny Deol posts heart-warming birthday wish for son, Karan Deol

Today, on November 27, Sunny Deol’s son and actor Karan Deol turns 33. On the special day, Sunny Deol took to his Instagram handle and shared a sweet picture from Karan’s wedding. In the picture, the father-son duo looks amazing in ethnic wear as they look away from the camera.

“Love u my son. Happy Birthday,” he captioned the post.

Rajveer Deol posts childhood picture

The post shared by the actor attracted several heartfelt congratulatory messages and birthday wishes for the actor.



In addition to this, Karan Deol’s brother and younger son of Sunny, Rajveer Deol also took to his Instagram and posted a cutesy wish. The Dono actor posted a childhood pic of the duo as they look innocently into the camera. The Deol brothers surely look aww so cute donning traditional Pahari caps.

Wishing his ‘Rocky’ brother, he captioned the post, “Happy Birthday Rocky @imkarandeol”

Have a look:



Drisha Acharya's mushy birthday wish

Furthermore, the loving wife of Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya shared an adorable monochromatic couple photo on her Instagram story. In the photo, both posing for the camera exude sheer love and chemistry as their fingers are entangled in each other’s fingers.

Happy Birthday (accompanied by a red heart emoji), she wrote alongside.



Karan Deol and Drishya Acharya tied the nuptial knot earlier this year on June 18, 2023. Their wedding was an intimate affair, attended by their close family and friends.

Karan Deol's work front

Speaking of Karan Deol’s work front, carrying forward the family legacy, he stepped into Bollywood in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, co-starring debutante, Sahher Bambba. The film also featured Aakash Ahuja, Mannu Sandhu, Vijayant Kohli, and Nupur Nagpal amongst others.

Now, Karan will be next seen in Apne 2 alongside Sunny, Bobby Deol, and Dharmendra.

