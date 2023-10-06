Sunny Deol poses with sons Karan and Rajveer at Dono screening; Abhay Deol and others join: PICS

Rajveer Deol, the younger son of senior superstar Sunny Deol, and Paloma Dhillon, the daughter of the senior actress Poonam Dhillon, are set to make their acting debut with the upcoming romantic drama Dono. The project also marks the directorial debut of Avnish S Barjatya, the son of veteran filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya.

A grand screening event of Dono was held in Mumbai on October 5, Thursday night, in the presence of some of the biggest names from the Hindi film industry. Doting dad Sunny Deol and elder brother Karan Deol were spotted with leading man Rajveer Deol at the event. Leading lady Paloma Dhillon, on the other hand, arrived with her mother Poonam Dhillon, and brother Anmol Thakeria Dhillon.

Sunny Deol poses with Karan and Rajveer; Abhay Deol joins

The Gadar 2 star, who made a grand entry to the screening event of Dono, was seen posing with his dear sons Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol on the red carpet. Sunny Deol looked dapper in a navy blue blazer, which he paired with a black shirt and a pair of sunglasses. While Karan twinned with his dad in matching outfits, Rajveer opted for a white t-shirt and blue denim trousers, which he paired with a dark blue jacket.

Abhay Deol, the renowned actor and cousin of the Deol brothers, was seen arriving in style at the grand screening event of Dono. He looked handsome as always in a white t-shirt and a pair of trousers, which he paired with a dark blue jacket, and a pair of tinted eyeglasses.

Have a look at the pictures...

Rajveer and Paloma pose with team Dono

Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon, the lead pair of Dono were seen posing together before they entered the screening event of the movie. Paloma looked pretty in a black hand-embroidered lehenga, which she paired with a matching sleeveless blouse and dupatta. She completed her look with a wavy hairdo, dewy make-up, and statement diamond jewellery.

The budding stars also posed with the film's director Avnish S Barjatya and his father, veteran filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya. Poonam Dhillon, on the other hand, was seen arriving with her son Anmol Thakeria Dhillon, to watch her daughter's debut film.

Check out the pictures...

