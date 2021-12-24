Sunny Deol presents ‘Tara Singh’ once again after 20 years in Gadar 2 first look poster; See pic

Actor Sunny Deol is now gearing up to return to the silver screen as Tara Singh once again in Gadar 2. On Thursday, December 24, the star also surprised his fan with his first look poster from the upcoming film. Needless to say, the picture of Sunny as Tara has already left fans wanting for more. As soon as the post was shared online, it received umpteen likes and love in no time. While sharing the poster, Sunny also penned a brief emotional note to enunciate how he feels to reprise the role.

The actor said, “Only a fortunate few get to bring amazing characters back to life. Presenting Tara Singh 20 years later! Wrapped the first schedule of #Gadar2. Feeling blessed #Gadar #TaraSingh.” The makers have already wrapped up the first shooting schedule of the film. Speaking of the poster, the makers did not leave any stone unturned to make Deol look like Tara Singh from 20 years ago.

Take a look:

In an interview with Pinkvilla to celebrate 20 years of Gadar, director Anil Sharma had said, “The entire world wants to see Tara Singh back and I would love to make 10 films on that character. But it’s difficult to make Gadar 2. One needs a bomb of emotion, drama and grandeur. Whenever Gadar 2 is announced, you can assume that I have got that bomb.”

The first movie was based during the time frame of the Partition of India. The film tells the story of a truck driver, Tara Singh, a Sikh, who falls in love with a Muslim girl, Sakina '' Sakku'' belonging to an aristocratic family. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was a massive hit at the box office which has already set the expectation bar a bit higher for the upcoming movie.

ALSO READ| EXCLUSIVE: Anil Sharma gears up for Gadar 2 from November with Sunny Deol, Utkarsh and Ameesha Patel