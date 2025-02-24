Sunny Deol, Rajkummar Rao, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and more celebrities join in celebrating India's victory over Pakistan in Champions Trophy; 'Virat phatte Chak ditte'
Many Bollywood celebrities Sunny Deol, Rajkummar Rao, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to social media to congratulate Team India and Virat Kohli on their win over the neighboring nation.
India defeated Pakistan by six wickets in the fifth match of the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday. Virat Kohli led the team to victory with his 51st ODI century, helping India comfortably chase down the target of 242. Kohli was named Man of the Match for his brilliant unbeaten knock of 100 runs off 111 balls, including seven fours. Following the win, many Bollywood stars took to social media to congratulate Team India and Virat Kohli.
After India's victory, several Bollywood celebrities celebrated the victory and congratulated Team India on their win over the neighboring nation. Sunny Deol, shared the photos and videos from the match and wrote, "I was rooting for my team India knew they would win and they WON!!! Congratulations to everyone for this victory and Virat phatte Chak ditte."
Sunny’s upcoming film JAAT co-star Saiyami Kher also wrote, “Congratulations team India on a fantastic win! A dominant performance from start to finish. Well played! (Blue heart emoji) (Indian flag emoji)”
Neha Dhupia’s husband Angad Bedi also shared the video of Virat Kohli after his match-winning knock and wrote, "Well done king!!!!! Well done team India (India flag) @virat.kohli."
Rajkummar Rao shared the photo of Virat Kohli from the ground acknowledging his 51st century and added red hearts, folded hands, and Indian flag emojis.
Joining the celebration actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra also posted a Virat Kohli picture and commented, “Indian flag emojis, white heart emojis @virat.kohli."
Javed Akhtar also shared his excitement writing, “Virat Kohli Zindabad!!! We all are so so so proud of you.”
Earlier, Virat Kohli's wife and actress Anushka Sharma also showered her love on him by sharing a photo on her Instagram story, the picture captures Virat winking towards the camera and showing his thumbs-up sign after India's victory. She captioned it with the two folded-hands emojis and a red heart emoji. Apart from Anushka, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Vivek Oberoi took to their social media to celebrate the victory
Many celebrities including Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja, Chiranjeevi, were spotted supporting team India at the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.
