Sunny Deol REACTS to audiences rewatching his old films after Gadar 2; says he will 'keep doing movies'

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel has surpassed all the expectations and become one of the blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. The sequel to the 2001 super hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has been receiving immense love and appreciation from the audience as well as critics. The craze for Anil Sharma's directorial has been phenomenal this year. Now, in a recent interview, Sunny reacted to audiences re-watching his old film post-Gadar 2 and said that he will keep making films.

Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol says he will keep making movies

Sunny Deol believes that his recent release Gadar 2 has helped him establish a connection with younger audiences, who have now started re-watching his past filmography.

In an interview with PTI, the actor said, "With Gadar 2, what happened is all my fans and all the people that wanted to see the kind of cinema which they had seen in ‘Gadar’… We kept the story that way and people came to see the character, which is deep rooted in their hearts."

He further added that the beauty of it was the new generation that has got connected to him. "I was not connected to them otherwise. They got to see what I’m doing (in Gadar 2) and are now seeing some of my older films," said Deol.

After the release of Gadar2, Deol added that he visited some theatres and was overwhelmed by the response. “I could see the love and appreciation. It all felt good. I’m thankful for the love and trust in me. From now on, I’ll keep doing movies that people will love,” said Sunny.

Advertisement

About Gadar 2

The action-packed sequel showcased the popular on-screen chemistry of Sunny and Ameesha Patel as they reprised their iconic roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena along with Utkarsh Sharma as a grown-up version of their son Jeetey.

Meanwhile,Gadar 2 was released on August 11, 2023. Apart from Sunny and Ameesha, Gadar 2 features Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Mir Sarwar, Rohit Choudhary, Rakesh Bedi, and many others in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Dharmendra REACTS to fan booking free screening of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 for entire village