Sunny Deol reacts to Gadar 2 being called 'anti-Pakistan'; says 'Don't take these films so seriously'

Gadar 2 featuring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead, has wreaked havoc at the Indian box office as it surpassed Rs 430 crore in just 15 days. The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan war in 1971. Sunny reprises the character of Tara Singh, who goes to Pakistan to save his imprisoned son Jeete. While the movie has collected record numbers, it has received criticism from some sections for being ‘anti-Pakistan.’ Sunny has now reacted to these claims.

Sunny Deol reacts to claims of Gadar 2 being ‘anti-Pakistan’

During a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, Sunny Deol reflected on his film being labeled as 'anti-Pakistan.' He addressed how the partition of 1947 had fostered a sense of animosity between the two nations but expressed his belief that the past is in the past and that the situation has evolved into a political matter. He remarked that people in both countries desire reconciliation and emphasized the shared humanity on both sides. Additionally, Sunny explained the necessity of having contrasting characters like 'a villain and a hero' in a film to drive the narrative forward.

The actor further clarified that he has always maintained a stance of not belittling any character in his films, including in Gadar. “I have never run anyone down. I don’t believe in that. Even Tara Singh is not that kind of person, not that kind of character. And I believe in such cinema,” he stated. Citing his previous work Border, the actor pointed out that the depictions in the film were based on soldiers' accounts and their real experiences during war. He acknowledged that audiences might interpret it differently and sometimes take it personally.

When questioned about the potential impact of Gadar 2 on aggravating tensions in a delicate communal environment, Sunny responded, “Don’t take these films so seriously.” He emphasized that cinema is primarily intended for entertainment purposes.

Gadar 2 also stars Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa, Simrat Kaur, and others in supporting roles. The film is currently running in theaters.

