Sunny Deol REACTS to Gadar 2's box office clash with Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2; details inside

The box office is gearing up for a huge clash as two big films i.e., Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 are to release on the same day – August 11. Both these movies are sequels of previously successful films. In a recent conversation, Sunny Deol has reacted to the clash between the two films. He recalled how even in 2001, Gadar had arrived at the same time as Aamir Khan’s Lagaan.

Sunny Deol on clash between his Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2

In a recent interview with Times of India, actor Sunny Deol was asked about his feelings regarding the box office clash. Sunny recalled when Gadar clashed with Lagaan in 2001 and how there should be no comparison between such films. Sunny said, "Gadar did 100 crore plus, while Lagaan did much lesser. I don’t understand why people compare – whether it’s from the business or likeability point. Gadar didn’t have the perception, people thought it is this masala film, yeh purani type ki picture hai, purane type ke gaane hai. On the other hand, people thought Lagaan was classic, etc. The so-called people who talk about films had run down Gadar completely. It went on to become a people’s film, and they loved it. At award shows, I remember that they made a spoof of Gadar, but we weren’t bothered by it. It has happened with some of my other films too, like Ghayal and Dil, which clashed.”

He added, “There is no comparison, but people like to do it. What I am trying to say is that jo film zyada acchi hoti hai phir bhi aap usko doosre films ke barabari mein le aatey ho. Jis cheez ki barabari nahin hai, mat karo.”

About Gadar 2 and OMG 2

Gadar 2 is the sequel to one of the biggest hits of Hindi cinema, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. This period action film has been directed and produced by Anil Sharma and actors Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma will be reprising their roles from the original.

OMG 2 is a comedy drama and is the spiritual sequel to OMG - Oh My God from 2012, directed by Amit Rai. It stars Akshay Kumar in the role of Lord Shiva, Pankaj Tripathi playing his devotee and Yami Gautam Dhar.

