Sunny Deol reacts to Gadar 2's Udd Ja Kaale Kaava reference in Akshay Kumar's OMG 2; says, 'I had no idea'

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's much-awaited sequel, Gadar 2 has turned out to be a blockbuster. Anil Kumar's directorial is breaking all box office records. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 also hit theaters last Friday, August 11 at the same time as Gadar 2. Despite the clash at the box office, both films are performing exceptionally well. It also received amazing reviews from the box office and audiences. Many viewers went to watch back-to-back shows on the same day to enjoy the fun of both very different but entertaining movies.

As Gadar 2 only smelled success, a press conference was held at the end of the third-day box office count on August 14. As we know OMG 2 has a musical connection to the sequel to Gadar, Sunny finally reacted to the same.

Sunny Deol reacts to Gadar 2's Udd Ja Kaale Kaava reference in Akshay Kumar's OMG 2

During the press conference, Sunny Deol and the makers addressed the media and talked about various aspects related to Gadar 2, and the superstar was also asked about the Udd Ja Kaale Kaava reference in Akshay Kumar's OMG 2.

Sunny who reprised the role of Tara Singh in the film said, "I have not seen the film, so I had no idea. I have not even seen Gadar 2 properly.” For the uninitiated, in OMG 2, Akshay Kumar who plays Lord Shiva’s messenger is seen lying under a tree at night and drunkenly singing the lyrics of the Gadar 2 song Udd Ja Kaale Kaava.

About Gadar 2 and OMG 2

These films have some similarities and differences. Both of them are highly successful movie sequels and feature a stellar star cast. While Akshay's film is a comedy-drama that teaches a social message, Sunny's film targets the masses with action sequences and powerful dialogues. But both are said to be highly entertaining and enjoyable. They collected Rs 81 crore and Rs 23 crore respectively in two days in India.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 has a musical connection to Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2; Details inside