Sunny Deol recalls finding no good work despite success of Gadar Ek Prem Katha; says, 'I wasn't getting...'

Sunny Deol is currently enjoying all the good responses to his recently released Gadar 2 aka Gadar 2: The Katha Continues co-starring Ameesha Patel. The sequel to the 2001 hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has been receiving all the praise and appreciation from fans as well as critics. Movie lovers are showering love on the hit on-screen pair Tara Singh and Sakeena reprised by Sunny and Ameesha. Amidst rave reviews, Sunny Deol recently revealed that he did not find any good work despite the success of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Sunny Deol recalls finding no good work despite success of Gadar Ek Prem Katha

In a recent interview with BBC UK, Sunny Deol opened up about his career as well as his struggle. He revealed that despite the success of Gadar: Ek prem Katha, the actor underwent a struggling phase. He shared that he wasn’t getting much work after the movie.

Sunny said, "Before that (Gadar), I had no issues. I wasn’t getting much work even when it (Gadar) was a much-appreciated film of the century."

Revealing the reason, the actor said that the “Hindi film industry was becoming Bollywood." And, corporates had taken over and everything was (calculated) quarterly. “No projects came up. Right now, I can talk about it,” he shared.

In the same interview, Sunny said that he was not doing 'anything extraordinary' or part of any 'popular movies' after Gadar. The actor added that he never worked with 'big people or big companies' as he was not related to them and vice versa. Instead, he chose upcoming filmmakers in whom he saw a 'drive'.

The actor also said that he can freely talk about his struggle right now because he is happy. He added that everyone goes through highs and lows are a part and a parcel of life, and he believes in letting go of the bad times and remembering the good ones and said, “It happens with everyone. The world is like that.”

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 has finally been released on August 11, 2023. Apart from Sunny and Ameesha, Gadar 2 features Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Mir Sarwar, Rohit Choudhary, Rakesh Bedi, and many others in supporting roles.

