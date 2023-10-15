Sunny Deol recalls hitting friend’s head while playing; son Rajveer Deol talks about bonding with dad

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has been working in the Indian film industry since 1983 when he made his acting debut with the romantic film Betaab. With his first movie, he proved his mettle to the world and made it clear that he is here to stay. However, over the years, there’s only a little known about the Yamla Pagla Deewana actor. But recently in an interview, Sunny Deol went down memory lane and recalled hitting a friend on his head while playing. His son, Rajveer Deol also joined him and spoke about the bond he shares with his dad and why he has crooked fingers.

Sunny Deol recalled hitting his friend on his head

As kids, all of us have done some mischief that we still remember to date. Just like most of us, Sunny Deol was also an outgoing kid who liked to play with his friends. One day when he was playing gully cricket with his mates, he accidently hit a friend’s head with a cricket ball. Recalling the event, the Gadar 2 actor told Mashable India, “We used to play gully cricket a lot. I bashed my friend’s head while playing cricket one day.” He further emphasized that he used to prefer using a hard cricket ball over a rubber one while playing. “I have never played cricket with a rubber ball. We always used to play the game with the cricket ball. A rubber ball is not steady, so we played with the cricket ball.”

Rajveer Deol reveals the reason behind having crooked fingers

In the same interview, Rajveer Deol casually spoke about the bond he shares with his dad. He even shared the reason behind his crooked fingers and it’s none other than his star father and his obsession with over-inflating the volleyball. Rajveer divulged, “When we used to play volleyball, Dad used to make sure that the ball was extra pumped. I used to play volleyball with him and that’s the reason my fingers are all crooked.”

Sunny Deol’s work front

After a long time, Sunny Deol delivered a blockbuster hit and broke records with Gadar 2. He currently has a lot of films planned namely Baap, Lahore 1947, and Soorya.

Rajveer Deol’s work front

Rajveer followed the footsteps of his father and was recently seen in the romantic drama film Dono along with Paloma Dhillon, the daughter of veteran actress Poonam Dhillon.

