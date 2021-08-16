Sunny Deol recreates his famous ‘taareekh par taareekh’ dialogue & ends up losing his cool; VIDEO

Sunny Deol was always known as the angry young man of the silver screen during his times. Be it his action sequences or his intense drama, fans loved to see their star. Many of his dialogues too became popular amongst the masses, and they still remember them. Imagine the happiness of Sunny’s fans to see him recreate one of his famous dialogues.

Taking to his Instagram handle today, Sunny Deol posted a video of him trying to recreate one such famous dialogue from his movie. Remember ‘tareekh par tareekh’? Well, Sunny recreated this dialogue, and we bet fans cannot be happier. Sunny can be seen seated on a sofa in what appears to be his house and a man trying to guide him to speak that line in a particular manner. The actor increases the volume and intensity of his voice every time he says ‘tareekh par tareekh’, but the man seems unsatisfied, and after 3 attempts, Sunny loses his cool and yells at the man and leaves from there. Sunny Deol captioned this video as “Nahi hina mujhe viral yaar!”

Take a look:

Did this video take you guys on a nostalgic ride? How many of you remember this scene from his movie?

Fans took to the comments section to shower love. One fan wrote, “Sir agar aap aise taarikh dete rahe to saamne wale insaan ko jarur heart attack aa jayega.” Another fan wrote, “same energy 1993 time damini.” A third fan wrote, “sir ji wahi gussa wahi style.”

