Sunny Deol returns as Tara Singh, Ameesha Patel as Sakina in Anil Sharma's Gadar 2; See Motion Poster

One of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Bollywood, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha had a huge impact on the audience. Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead, the Anil Sharma directorial was a love story packed with action and drama. Now, 20 years later, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and director Anil Sharma are all set to revisit the tale with Gadar 2. Back in September, Pinkvilla was the first to confirm that a sequel to Gadar is in the making. The announcement of the film came on Dussehra and it left fans of Sunny, Ameesha excited.

Once again, Sunny Deol will revisit his character Tara Singh and Ameesha will be seen as Sakina. The film will star Utkarsh Sharma as Jeet, son of Tara and Sakina. It will be produced by Zee Studios and directed by Anil Sharma. The story will be penned by Shaktimaan and music will be composed by Mithoon. It is expected to go on floors soon. Taking to social media handles, Sunny, Ameesha, Utkarsh and others associated with Gadar 2 revealed the first look of the sequel.

Take a look:

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Sunny Deol opened up about taking up the film's sequel. He spoke about Tara Singh being a special character and told the daily, "The character made a special place in the audiences’ hearts. People back then had started calling me Tara Singh. Such was the impact. It will be interesting to see how his story pans out this time around. It remains one of my most favourite performances to date."

It certainly brings back good memories of the first part that managed to become iconic in more ways than one. Be it Amrish Puri's villainous dad portrayal or Sunny Deol's handpump scene, everything about Gadar: Ek Prem Katha remained iconic. Now, fans of the film can rejoice as once again, Sunny Deol, Ameesha will team up for the sequel.

