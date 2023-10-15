Sunny Deol reveals carrying 'swords, metal rods, hockey sticks' in his car during young days; here's why

Sunny Deol recalled his younger days in Mumbai when he had numerous conflicts that led to the damage of his cars. He mentioned how he used to carry weapons like swords and metal rods in his car, ready for potential fights, all while making sure his parents remained unaware of these incidents.

Sunny Deol recalls carrying swords, metal rods, and hockey sticks in his car

During a recent interview with Mashable India, Sunny Deol alongside his son Rajveer Deol, who was last seen in the film Dono, mentioned that he used to participate in impromptu street races, even against people he didn't know. He would make basic enhancements to his car to improve its performance. He said, “I’ve indulged in numerous fights.”

Recalling the time he carried weapons like swords, metal rods, and hockey sticks in his car, Sunny said, “In the past, we used to keep swords, metal rods, and hockey sticks in our cars. Back then, there were gangs around, but things have changed now.”

He added, “We used to challenge strangers to race against us. That's the kind of life we lived back then.” Speaking about the fights he had at Mithibai College, the Gadar 2 actor said, “Guys used to get into fights over girls, and I even crashed a car here as well. Then, I had to keep it a secret from my parents, especially my father. My mother would handle such situations when they escalated.”

Sunny Deol opens up on his fight during an India-New Zealand match at Brabourne Stadium

Sunny Deol also shared an anecdote about getting into a fight at a cricket match because some people recognized him as Dharmendra's son and began mocking him. He said, “I've been in fights in various places."

The actor recalled, "At an India-New Zealand cricket match at Brabourne Stadium, I was with my friends. Some people figured out I was Dharmendra's son, and they began teasing me. They even started flicking cigarette butts at me. I got really angry. After all, I'm a Sikh. I started swinging, and I didn't even know who I was hitting, but I just kept fighting people.”

Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer Deol starrer Dono alongside Paloma Dhillon hit theaters on October 5.

