Sunny Deol reveals he wouldn't have acting career without Dharmendra; 'Papa is such a big icon'

Sunny Deol is gearing up for the release of one of the most anticipated films of 2023, Gadar 2 co-starring Ameesha Patel. The film is set to go on floors in a few days. The sequel to Anil Sharma's directorial Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has been making headlines since its announcement. Fans are excited to see the magic of Tara Singh and Sakeena once again on the big screens. Now, in an interview, Sunny opened up about nepotism and revealed how he would not have an acting career if his father Dharmendra was not an actor.

In a recent interview with Aaj Tak, Sunny Deol talked about nepotism and how he would not be an actor without his father-veteran actor Dharmendra. He also clarified that nepotism was not a "driving factor."

Sunny said, "If Dharam ji was not an actor, where would you be today?” Sunny said, “I don’t know, wherever my father would be working, maybe I too would be working there.”

The actor agreed that he became an actor because of Dharmendra and also admitted that since his father was such a big star, he got the platform as well as an opportunity to become an actor.

Talking about nepotism, Sunny further added, "One has to understand that in a family, the child follows and imitates what his father does. The hate and nepotism is being spread by those people who are frustrated. What’s wrong if a father wants to do something for his son or daughter? If not his family, then who is the father working for?”

Praising his father, the 65-year-old actor said, "Papa is such a big icon and I made my identity and I am here. I am not like my dad, but we are very similar. Of course there were difficulties, but I never thought of them as difficulties.”

Meanwhile, Anil Sharma's directorial Gadar 2 is set to release on August 11, 2023. Apart from Ameesha, and Sunny, the cast of the film also features Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, Manish Wadhwa, Mir Sarwar, Gaurav Chopra, Dolly Bindra, and others in key roles.

