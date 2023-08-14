Sunny Deol reveals what Dharmendra told him after watching Gadar 2; reacts to dad's kiss scene in RRKPK

Sunny Deol has unleashed a massive frenzy among his fans and the audiences, all thanks to Gadar 2. After making massive waves at the box office in 2001 with his blockbuster romantic drama, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Sunny Deol is back with a thunderous bang with a stellar sequel after 22 years. Titled Gadar 2, the swashbuckling Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer sequel has taken the audience by storm and the box office numbers are proof! Directed by Anil Sharma, the sequel which sees Deol stepping into the shoes of his much-loved character, Sardar Tara Singh, Gadar 2 is a nostalgic ride filled with some new twists and thrills. Now that Gadar 2 is out and winning the hearts of cinemagoers, the star of the Gadar franchise, Sunny Deol, has now opened up on how his legendary actor-father, Dharmendra, reacted after watching the film and spoke about his most-talked-about ‘romantic’ scene in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Sunny Deol reveals how Dharmendra reacted after watching Gadar 2

Sunny Deol While interacting with the media at the success press conference of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol revealed how his actor-father hugged him after watching the sequel. Speaking about Dharmendra’s delightful reaction, the Gadar actor said, “Papa ko kuch kehna nahi hota, who sirf ek jhappi dal denge aur hans denge, (Papa doesn’t say anything, he will always give me a hug and smile).”

Sunny Deol reacts to Dharmendra’s lip-lock scene in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Sunny Deol Karan Johar’s most recent outing, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, saw Dharmendra making a stellar comeback on the silver screen. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s sizzling chemistry, KJo’s romantic saga also made headlines for Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi’s lip lock sequence. When asked about the movie and his father’s performance in the film, Sunny hilariously said, “Papa had a nice romantic scene in the film.” Leaving the crowd bursting into laughter, the actor jokingly added, “This is our genes.”

About Gadar 2

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. It also stars Anil Sharma’s son Utkarsh Sharma as Jeetey. In Gadar 2, Tara Singh takes forward the story and goes to Pakistan to find his son, Jeetey. The movie was released on Friday, August 11, and is so far performing brilliantly at the box office.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is directed by Karan Johar. Apart from Singh and Bhatt, the romantic drama also stars legendary actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The movie is running successfully in theatres since July 28.

