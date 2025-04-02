Sunny Deol reveals why he was scared to make Gadar 2: ‘Logo ne jis cheez ka maza liya voh…’
Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Jaat. Recently, he shared that he was scared about making Gadar 2, as the first part held a special place in people's hearts due to its emotional depth and beauty. He feared that if the sequel didn’t live up to expectations, it might take away from the love and admiration audiences had for the first film.
In a recent interview with Komal Nahta, Sunny Deol said, “Gadar 2 banane se bohot darr raha tha because voh film ka ek pyaarapan tha, ek khoobsurati thi jo logo ke dil main baithi hui hai. Doosri film, uska part 2 karoon, kahin uske andar agar galat ho gaya toh logo ne jis cheez ka maza liya voh kahin kharab na ho jaaye (I was scared to make Gadar 2 because the innocence and beauty of the first film is still in the hearts of the audience. If I made a mistake with Gadar 2, then that would be ruined)."
The Jaat actor further shared that his fear initially held him back from moving forward with Gadar 2. However, after hearing the story, he felt reassured. He emphasized that the film retained its original essence by staying true to its characters, time period, and storytelling approach. Avoiding unnecessary modernization was key, as any drastic changes could have led to the film losing its impact.
On the work front, Sunny Deol will next be seen in his next big-screen spectacle, Jaat, an action-packed entertainer backed by Mythri Movie Makers. It boasts a stellar cast, starring Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, Viineet Kumar Singh, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Ramya Krishnan and Swarupa Ghosh in pivotal roles apart from Sunny.
The gripping trailer pulls viewers into the perilous world of Ranatunga ki Lanka, a lawless land where Randeep’s formidable character rules unopposed until a game-changing revelation turns his empire upside down. Offering a glimpse into the explosive action, the makers unveiled the trailer with an electrifying tagline that read, "Brace yourselves! The Atom Bomb of Action is about to DETONATE!"
